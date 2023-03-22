Spineless West Northants Council Needs to Act

Author: Councillor Ian McCord Published: 21st March 2023 09:37

Cllr Ian McCord has highlighted that Persimmon have been in breach of planning conditions that state the roundabout to the A5 and the first stretch of the A5 to the next roundabout must be open to traffic before the occupation of the 800th home. More than 800 homes are now occupied and work has just begun (March 23 2023) to connect the new roundabout to the A5.

West Northamptonshire Council is too spineless to enforce planning conditions against Persimmon Homes. Cllr Ian McCord has highlighted that Persimmon have been in breach of planning conditions that state the roundabout to the A5 and the first stretch of the A5 to the next roundabout must be open to traffic before the occupation of the 800th home. More than 800 homes are now occupied and work has just begun (March 23 2023) to connect the new roundabout to the A5.

Ian McCord reminded WNC that the condition was looming in April 22 when 700 houses had been built. In November when the trigger of 800 homes was passed the council and Persimmon stated that work would begin in January. Another three months have passed before any work began. The housebuilding continues and Persimmon continue to sell houses and not honour their obligations.

The council officers have recently written to Cllr McCord to state that they know there is a breach of the conditions but will not do anything to rectify the situation.

Ian McCord said “ The Council are being played and the residents are taken for fools by Persimmon who know how to game the system and that they face a spineless organisation who will not enforce their obligations.

“The planning conditions for Towcester South extension also state that the Towcester Relief Road must be open end to end before the occupation of 1016th home, I have asked for assurances that this condition will be enforced. It must remembered that the stated reason for these conditions is highway safety. The failure by both National Highways and West Northants Council to hold Persimmon to account must be impacting on highway safety on the A5 and Towcester.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.