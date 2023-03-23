  • Bookmark this page

West Northants Council partners with Jobs22 to help residents secure local employment

Published: 23rd March 2023

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has partnered with Jobs 22 to host a careers fair to help local jobseekers secure employment.

Over 80 participants benefited from the free event which took place at The Guildhall on Thursday, 16th March 2023.

Jobs 22 participants who have been unemployed for 9-month or longer were given the opportunity to meet a range of local prospective employers and apply for work whilst enabling recruiters to meet jobseekers whose skills are suited to their vacant roles.

Alongside the Council, employers including Elysium Healthcare, GeoAmey, Goodwill Solutions, Dr Martens and Northampton BID were on hand to answer questions and discuss employment and apprenticeship opportunities.

Councillor Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and growth, said: “We partnered with Jobs 22 because supporting local residents to secure sustainable, local employment is a top priority for the Council. We want to ensure employers can fill their vacancies by utilising the local labour market resulting in a greater economic benefit for everyone in West Northants.

“There is a wealth of free employment support and advice available through ourWest Northants Employment Support Service, combining the offer of a vast range of local partners and we encourage all residents to utilise this service.”

Jo Fensome-Peak, Employer Services Consultant at Jobs 22, said: “Jobs 22 was formed to support people in getting back to work, giving them access to all the tools, advice, training and guidance they need to thrive.

“The event was a great success and gave our candidates an opportunity to engage with potential employers offering support for those wanting to gain new skills and start a new career journey. We are thrilled to have an ongoing partnership with West Northamptonshire Council to enhance the support available to local people and maximise opportunities.”

Find free employment support on the WNC website or subscribe to our monthly employment e-newsletter to learn more about  job vacancies, upcoming events, training opportunities and more - Employment e-newsletter.

