West Northamptonshire residents are invited to the Chairman’s Community Fair

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 27th March 2023 08:13

Organised by the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr André González De Savage, at the Guildhall in Northampton between 2pm-4pm on Friday, 31 March in aid of his chosen charities, Air Ambulance and Northants Search and Rescue.

Residents across West Northamptonshire are invited to the inaugural Chairman’s Community Fair on Friday, 31 March 2023.

Organised by the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr André González De Savage, at the Guildhall in Northampton between 2pm-4pm on Friday, 31 March in aid of his chosen charities, Air Ambulance and Northants Search and Rescue.

The Community Fair will offer a great opportunity for residents to interact with teams across the council including the Economy, Culture and Tourism, Regeneration, Business and Intellectual Property Centre Northamptonshire, Library Service, Learning Resources for Education and Strong Start team as well as local community groups and charities such as Northants Search and Rescue, Air Ambulance, Nlive Radio and Army Cadets.

Attendees will be entertained with singing performances from groups including Northampton Rock Choir and the Folk Group from Northampton School for Boys.

Those who will be attending will have an opportunity to show their support to the Chairman’s chosen charities by participating in a raffle and win one of the generous prises provided by the local businesses including a Silverstone Ferrari Experience tickets to the Made in Northampton shows from Royal & Derngate and a meal for two from Saffron.

The Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr André González De Savage, said: “I’m delighted to invite our residents to the inaugural Chairman’s Community Fair- a great opportunity for everyone to find out more about our services as well as provide the much-needed support to two amazing charities.

“I have seen the difference that Air Ambulance and Northants Search & Rescue make in our community first hand, and it really is invaluable.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to those businesses who have come forward to support the Community Fair despite the difficulties they have been facing in the last couple of years.”

To find out more about the Chairman and his role visit Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council page.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.