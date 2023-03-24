  • Bookmark this page

Andrea Leadsom Coronation competition

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 24th March 2023 16:26

Open to all age groups - children and adults - in South Northamptonshire, this is your chance to create a piece of art, a drawing, photograph, poem or another creative piece to mark King Charles’s coronation!

 

Writing to AboutMyArea/NN12 Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire, "On 6th May 2023, we will all be able to witness and celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. This is a moment that few have ever experienced, and to mark this historic occasion, I am launching a ‘Get Creative for the King’ competition.

 

"Open to all age groups - children and adults - in South Northamptonshire, this is your chance to create a piece of art, a drawing, photograph, poem or another creative piece to mark King Charles’s coronation! 

 

"Please send any physical pieces of art to my constituency office at Victoria House, 138 Watling St, Towcester NN12 6BT. Alternatively you can email any other entries to me at andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk 

 

"The closing date to submit your creative work is the 29th April 2023 and they will be featured on my social media accounts and website. I am also hoping to display any physical pieces of art in Brackley in May."

