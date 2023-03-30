VIPs attend exlusive launch of Silverstone Museum's Scalextric track

Author: Katie Tyloer Published: 30th March 2023 09:27

VIP guests attended an exclusive event at Silverstone Museum to mark the launch of the museum’s new On Track Scalextric Exhibit.

VIP guests attended an exclusive event at Silverstone Museum to mark the launch of the museum’s new On Track Scalextric Exhibit.

The popular invite only event gave guests, including Sky Sports F1 duo Ant and Crofty (Anthony Davidson and David Croft) and Scalextric fan former professional footballer and TV personality Neil "Razor" Ruddock, the opportunity to go wheel-to-wheel on the newly unveiled Scalextric Silverstone circuit attraction.

Motorsport and Scalextric fans can compete to take the chequered flag on the iconic Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit which has been recreated by Scalextric specialists for the new exciting exhibit ‘On Track’ which enables museum visitors to pick up a throttle and enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two lane Grand Prix circuit.

The amazing Scalextric track, which opens to the public from April 1st, is the latest permanent attraction to be revealed at Silverstone Museum. The detailed replica of the world famous Silverstone Circuit features all the modern architectural elements surrounding the track, including the Wing and The Silverstone Museum.

Northamptonshire based TV pundit and analyst Anthony Davidson said: “The Silverstone Museum is a great facility and I’m massively impressed with what I have seen. Everybody knows Silverstone is the home of British motorsport and the museum is a celebration of everything, that’s not just gone on here, but in motorsport around the world. There’s so much history, so much heritage under one roof

“The Scalextric track is another addition to everything that’s already here. Every kid loves a Scalextric, I was lucky enough to have a go with Crofty and it is the ultimate, I’ve never driven a better one. It’s a truly spectacular showpiece - I loved it!”

David Croft “Crofty” added: “I haven’t played Scalextric for ages, I just don’t get the chance, but If I lived closer, I would come here every day. It’s mega and it’s got all the right corners, as close as we possibly can, to what I still think is the greatest track on the F1 calendar.

“So, if like me, you are not good enough to drive Silverstone, you might as well come and play the Scalextric version because it is the next best thing quite frankly. I absolutely loved it; I think they have done a mega job and I think it will be a star attraction here for a long while to come.”

Neil "Razor" Ruddock said: “Silverstone Museum is great; I really didn’t know what to expect but the childhood memories of playing Scalextric and watching the British Grand Prix on the telly with my family came flooding back. There is literally something for everyone here.”

The Scalextric set, which will allow racers of all ages to battle it out in thrilling track sessions, will be a highlight of the exhibit and throughout the Easter period (1 – 16 April), the museum will also feature a range of full size cars on display alongside their pintsized Scalextric versions. These cars, some of which have never been seen before at the museum, will include Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, Honda Civic Type R and a Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are extremely excited to reveal our amazing ‘On Track’ exhibition which will see Scalextric take over the museum!

“To see the incredible iconic Silverstone Circuit recreated in such detail by the Scalextric team is fantastic and we know the new attraction will be a winner with motorsport addicts, families and car fans alike. Having the original full size vehicles, including Damon Hill’s Williams race car making its debut as part of the our Easter exhibition is fantastic and there will be so much for families and visitors to see and do.”

Simon Owen, Head of Scalextric Brand, added: "For generations, Scalextric has been a beloved brand among racing fans of all ages. Now, with our collaboration with the Silverstone Museum, we're taking that love to a whole new level. With our collective passion for racing together with the museum's unparalleled collection of artifacts and racing memorabilia, we're creating an experience that's not just fun and exciting, but also informative and educational."

There will be additional activities for all the family to enjoy including the opportunity to build your own Scalextric circuit, an “On Track” trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of this cool household name and a design your own livery competition which could win you the chance to see your vision recreated on a model car.

For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/ontrack

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.