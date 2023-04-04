  • Bookmark this page

Andrea Leadsom Sponsored Walk for new Towcester family hub

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 29th March 2023 20:18

Andrea Leadsom MP and the team are doing a sponsored walk next Tuesday 4th April 2023 to raise money for funds for the new Family Hub in Towcester.

 

Andrea said, speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 "My team and I will be walking the Woodpecker Trail, a beautiful trail in Salcey Forest’s ancient woodland to raise funds for equipment and toys for babies and toddlers at Towcester’s new Family Hub.

 

"Ensuring every baby gets the best start for life has been my passion for over 25 years, and I’m delighted that a Family Hub will be coming to The Forum in Towcester.

 

:If you’d like to sponsor us then please donate via the Just Giving link

 

 

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrea-leadsom?utm_id=1&utm_term=qNbk4VJ2r

 

