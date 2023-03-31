Low-income households in West Northants to benefit from energy efficiency and clean heating upgrades

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 31st March 2023 09:18

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We welcome the news that we have secured funding as part of the Phase 2 of the Home Upgrade Grant to enable us to support low-income households helping them save money and reduce fuel poverty, whilst also cutting carbon and supporting the progress towards our 2030 Net Zero commitment and improve our environment for our communities.

Low-income off- gas households across West Northamptonshire will soon benefit from energy efficiency upgrades and clean heating systems funding, following the successful £82,313,888 Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2 funding bid secured by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Consortium of which West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is a member.

The grant funds energy efficiency upgrades and clean heating systems in low-income households, targeting the most inefficient off-gas grid heated homes, to tackle fuel poverty and progress towards the UK’s 2050 Net Zero commitment.

Eligible households must either be situated in a pre-qualified postcode area (Indices of Multiple Deprivation Income Deciles 1-3) or have either a gross household income of no more than £31,000, or an equivalised income where cost of living is below £20,000 after rent or mortgage costs.

The home must also be heated by alternative fuels including electricity, oil, liquid propane gas, and solid fuels. The energy efficiency criteria will be determined by the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of the property and residents will be supported with this part of the eligibility process during application. Residents will be provided with a free EPC where they do not already have one.

Local installers in each region will guide customers through the application journey, helping them understand and establish eligibility for the scheme. If eligible, the installer will identify which improvements for the home will provide the greatest benefits and arrange any necessary surveys and installations.

The scheme allows funding per property to provide a range of energy and cost saving upgrades, depending on the specific circumstances such as the fuel source, energy efficiency and EPC rating of the home, with the most funding available for the least efficient homes heated by the most polluting fuel sources.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: “This investment will help thousands of households to heat their homes for less, keep them warm for longer and could save hundreds on their annual energy bill.

“The green energy sector is growing, and this funding will support green jobs and provide the training needed to deliver these vital upgrades to homes.”

“With fuel costs at an all-time high, the second phase of this scheme is an important chance for local residents to improve their homes, save money on their energy bills and reduce their carbon emissions.”

Through Sustainable West Northants, WNC has committed to achieve Net Zero on all council operations by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045, take a community leadership role for Sustainability in West Northants and ensure all Council strategies and policies are aligned to achieving these goals. To find out more visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/sustainable-west-northants

We are working with partners to finalise the application details of the scheme and further information will be available soon on our website.

