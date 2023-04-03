West Northants continues to explore major sporting opportunities following postponement of Women’s Tour

West Northamptonshire Council will continue to explore future opportunities for hosting major sporting events and strengthening its reputation as a world-class sporting venue despite the postponement of this summer’s Women’s Tour.

Following the announcement that the prestigious cycling event will be taking a one-year hiatus due to a combination of increased running costs and a reduced level of commercial support, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is keen to secure future opportunities and bring national sporting events to the area.

The event would have seen the second stage of the Tour launch in Northampton before travelling through Daventry, Towcester and Brackley, and formed part of a wider programme of sport and wellbeing events and activities in West Northants this summer.

Cllr Adam Brown, Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “Whilst we are extremely disappointed we will not be hosting the Women’s Tour this summer for reasons beyond our control, it was an honour to be one of just nine locations chosen to take part.

“West Northamptonshire Council is committed to doing everything possible to encourage and promote increased participation in sport – particularly by women and girls, and we will continue to strive to bring world-class events to our area as we build a legacy for future generations and establish West Northants as a destination for sporting excellence.

“We will also be looking at repurposing funding for other cycling and sporting initiatives which play an important role in bringing communities together and inspiring people to take up sport and live a more active and healthier lifestyle.”

Women’s Tour organisers are already working on plans for next year’s tournament, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the inaugural Tour. Wales will host the event’s Grand Départ for the first time as part of a long-term agreement already in place with the Welsh Government.

