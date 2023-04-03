  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Hi James - just to say I tried Towcester First for my shopping, and went to Popsy and Peanut and got some lovely toys. "
- Jane Harries
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Council welcomes planning peer review

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 3rd April 2023 13:55

Residents are set to see further improvements to planning services as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) embarks on a fresh action plan from a recent review.

Residents are set to see further improvements to planning services as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) embarks on a fresh action plan from a recent review.

With the creation of WNC at the height of the Covid pandemic in April 2021, planning services from the legacy councils in the former Daventry, Northampton and South Northants areas were brought together to be ‘safe and legal’ for day one of the new unitary authority.

Since then, the planning service is undergoing significant change with work taking place to align and improve systems and processes across the three predecessor areas into a new planning directorate. To support this work, the Council welcomed a peer review received in December 2022 by the Planning Advisory Service (PAS) and the Local Government Association (LGA).

As part of these planned improvements, work has been ongoing to implement a new centralised IT platform which will see one system available across West Northants. This is being delivered in two phases, with the Daventry and South Northants areas moving onto the new system in April, and the Northampton area being available from June.

Councillor Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Built Environment & Rural Affairs, said: “We welcome the report from the planning peer review. As part of this work, and our planned delivery of a restructured service, we look forward to providing a new fit for purpose system for our residents and service users.

“Following the outcome of the peer review, we will be presenting the outcomes and actions to cabinet at our meeting on Tuesday, 11 April 2023. This will inform the further planned improvements and communications from our planning service.”

To find out more about planning services across West Northamptonshire, visit: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control

Residents can review the cabinet report at: https://westnorthants.moderngov.co.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=143&MId=696&Ver=4

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies