Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Easter at the Mill
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 5th April 2023 17:01
If you're looking for a lovely way to spend the Easter weekend in the heart of Towcester then why not pop into Towcester Mill Brewery? Open all weekend - and Monday too!
"With pizzas from Nonna Lucia's on the Friday evening, folk music on Easter Sunday afternoon, and the weather looking dry and bright, we're hoping for a great weekend," said brewery director John Evans. "Pop along if you're out and about and grab a drink while you're here!"
The Tap Room is open:
- Good Friday - 12pm-11pm
- Easter Saturday - 12pm-11pm
- Easter Sunday - 12pm-7pm
- Bank Holiday Monday - 12pm-5pm
The Bottle Shop will be open:
- Good Friday - 12pm-5pm
- Easter Saturday - 12pm-5pm
- Easter Sunday - closed
- Bank Holiday Monday - closed
"There are also plenty of bottled beers available in the Bottle Shop to keep you going over the Easter weekend if you're based at home or seeing friends and family," added John. Cheers!
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.