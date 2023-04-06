What's on at the Mill - April 2023

The Mill's very first Jazz Night, featuring The Fabulous Miss Jones Trio, will be raising money for the Towcester Town Mayor's Charities The Mill's very first Jazz Night, featuring The Fabulous Miss Jones Trio, will be raising money for the Towcester Town Mayor's Charities





Spring has sprung at Towcester Mill Brewery as it hits the ground running with a bumper month of events! With the Easter weekend looming and a BeerFest weekend for St George's Day, longer days and hopefully some dry and bright spells, there might be plenty of opportunity for some al fresco drinks!



This is what is lined up at the Mill this month:

Thursday 6 Apr 2023 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Sunday 9 Apr - FOLK AT THE MILL

Saturday 15 Apr - BAND NIGHT (£5pp)

Tuesday 18 Apr - FUNDRAISING QUIZ NIGHT

Thursday 20 Apr - HITMIX BINGO

Friday 21 Apr - CRAIG LIVE

Friday 21-Sunday 23 Apr - ST GEORGE'S DAY BEERFEST WEEKEND

Sunday 23 Apr - MORRIS DANCERS

Thursday 27 Apr- LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Marcel Lucont & Jonny Awsum (£15pp - last few tickets left!)

Saturday 29 Apr - JAZZ NIGHT (pictured)



PLUS Street Food at the Mill:

first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Moo Hatch on Sat 22 April

