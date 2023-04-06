  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

"The site is excellent and a very useful source of information."
- Alison Burnley
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

What's on at the Mill - April 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 6th April 2023 11:02
The Mill's very first Jazz Night, featuring The Fabulous Miss Jones Trio, will be raising money for the Towcester Town Mayor's CharitiesThe Mill's very first Jazz Night, featuring The Fabulous Miss Jones Trio, will be raising money for the Towcester Town Mayor's Charities

Spring has sprung at Towcester Mill Brewery as it hits the ground running with a bumper month of events! With the Easter weekend looming and a BeerFest weekend for St George's Day, longer days and hopefully some dry and bright spells, there might be plenty of opportunity for some al fresco drinks! 

This is what is lined up at the Mill this month:
 
  • Thursday 6 Apr 2023 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Sunday 9 Apr - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Saturday 15 Apr - BAND NIGHT (£5pp)
  • Tuesday 18 Apr - FUNDRAISING QUIZ NIGHT
  • Thursday 20 Apr - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 21 Apr - CRAIG LIVE
  • Friday 21-Sunday 23 Apr - ST GEORGE'S DAY BEERFEST WEEKEND
  • Sunday 23 Apr - MORRIS DANCERS
  • Thursday 27 Apr- LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Marcel Lucont & Jonny Awsum (£15pp - last few tickets left!)
  • Saturday 29 Apr - JAZZ NIGHT (pictured)

PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
 
  • first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus Moo Hatch on Sat 22 April

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies