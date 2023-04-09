TDAA Spring update

Author: John Newman Published: 9th April 2023 10:28

No membership applications from non-members are accepted during April as it would be unfair to accept money for a one-month membership, day tickets for all waters except Astwell Mill are available anyway.

For the Towcesterand District Angling Association the new season is rapidly approaching and we are making preparations for the new membership year.

New membership books are available online www.t-daa.uk/membership.html and in the tackle shops from May 1st. Most local tackle shops sell them and they are listed on our website www.t-daa.uk or in existing books.

The padlock codes at Astwell will be changed at the beginning of May.

During winter we have undertaken a lot of work on access for Astwell Mill and Silverlake.

At Silverlake we will be constructing a new path to make life easier going up the “dam hill” and it will then continue down the left-hand side of the lake, as this path is uneven and slopes towards the lake. This will improve access for those with mobility issues or those hauling kit trolleys.

Astwell now has a ramped pathway down to the bottom lake replacing the sometimes awkward set of steps that were there. As with Silverlake this will make access much easier for people of limited mobility and those hauling kit trolleys.

We have added 320 Tench to the bottom lake at Astwell additional to the 400 that have been put in the top lake, we would like to make Astwell the premier Tench water in the district, many anglers find that Tench offer the best sport.

As ever we will be organizing working parties during the season, particularly at the start to ensure our venues are a pleasure to visit. We would encourage as may members as possible to join one of these sessions as many hands make light work and sometimes, as ever, it devolves down to the few stalwarts to do the work and none of us are getting any younger!

Wet nets and hopefully we will see you on the bank this year.

