Get your tickets for the Coronation Big Lunch and After Party

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 11th April 2023 09:34

Free tickets are now available for the Coronation Big Lunch and After Party event taking place in the grounds of the historic Delapré Abbey in Northampton on Sunday, 7 May 2023 from 12pm– 10.30pm.

The Big Lunch is the perfect chance for residents from across West Northamptonshire to come together and celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, while enjoying a range of live music, performances, activities and stalls, along with a traditional English picnic.

A host of performers will take to the stage during the event, while the National Coronation Concert will be broadcast live on a big screen in the evening.

Tickets are available from the Royal & Derngate. Entry is free but by ticket only.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Leisure and Culture, said: “We’re inviting residents from across West Northamptonshire to join us in celebrating the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, by sharing friendship, food and fun at one of our area’s most majestic destinations.

“We’re delighted to be working with Delapré Abbey and the Royal & Derngate to deliver this event, which is set to be a great experience for people of all ages, so please make sure you get your free tickets as soon as possible so you can be part of this historic day.”

Anyone looking for a souvenir from the day can browse a selection of unique hand-made items on sale along with a variety of food and drink stalls that will be on site. Those who don’t want to bring their own picnic along can get a picnic box for two from Delapré Abbey’s award-winning Orangery Café.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to host The Coronation Big Lunch and After Party here at the Abbey, bringing together communities and partners from across West Northamptonshire for a truly memorable celebration.”

The weekend of celebrations will include a Community Festival street party with activities and big screens in Northampton town centre on the Saturday between 10am- 4pm and a Coronation Big Lunch and After Party at Delapré Abbey on the Sunday from 12pm – 10.30pm, ending with the Big Help Out on 8 May, which will highlight the impact of volunteering.

More information about the Coronation Big Lunch and After Party will be shared on social media @WestNorthants and @DelapreAbbey over the coming weeks.

