Every Charles and Camilla to get free entry to Bletchley Park over Coronation Weekend

Author: Wendy Towler Published: 13th April 2023 10:14

To honour the Coronation of Their Royal Majesties, museum and heritage attraction Bletchley Park is allowing free entry to everyone called Charles and Camilla throughout its special three-day celebratory event in early May 2023.

Anyone with the first name Charles or Camilla, or any derivative thereof, such as Charlie or Cammie, will receive free entry for the day: anyone wanting to take advantage of this special offer need simply to show some photo ID when they arrive to enjoy a day at Bletchley Park for free!*

Bletchley Park’s right Royal weekend takes place from Saturday 6 – Monday 8 May, as the former top-secret home of the World War Two Codebreakers joins with the nation to celebrate the historic and momentous occasion across the extended bank holiday weekend.

With its royal connections firmly established, with one being the fact that - Catherine, Princess of Wale’s grandmother worked at Bletchley Park as a Codebreaker –the park will be festooned with bunting and has a host of events and royal displays themed around the Coronation and the Royal Family planned over the three days.

Puzzle lovers of all ages will be able to try out our Royal Riddles, and on Saturday and Sunday (subject to weather), the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s iconic Lancaster will perform a fly-past above the Park.

Visitors can also enjoy a special Coronation Afternoon Tea with finely cut sandwiches and freshly baked scones, followed by a delightful selection of delicate, homemade, sweet delights.

This extra special Afternoon Tea will be served in the iconic Victorian Mansion overlooking the lake and surrounded by the historic huts and blocks. Special Coronation Themed Treats will also be available in our café, and Pimms will be served to enjoy on the lawn.

“This is all about celebrating the Coronation, our new monarchs and welcoming Charles and Camilla to the throne,” said Dawn Barlow, Head of Operations. “And we wanted to extend that welcome even further to all those whose first names are Charles or Camilla! I think the King and Queen might just be a bit busy over the Bank Holiday weekend, but of course they would be very welcome to come and claim a free ticket!”

To mark His Majesty the King’s Coronation, Bletchley Park will also be encouraging visitors to find out more about volunteering. As part of The Big Help Out, thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to encourage people to help out in their local community.



