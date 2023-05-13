Yardley Gobion Village Garage Sale

Author: Barbara King Published: 11th April 2023 18:20

The residents of Yardley Gobion are busy turning out their lofts and garages again for their annual Village Garage Sale on Saturday 13th May 2023 from 10.00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

This year up to 40 driveways will be opening! One man’s junk is another man’s treasure!!

Maps and bacon rolls will be available in St. Leonard's Church.

For further details please contact Barbara:- 07818638118



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.