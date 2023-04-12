NN12

>

News

>

Local News Bite Street NN in market place take over Author: Crispin Slee Published: 12th April 2023 09:20 Northampton’s most popular street food pop up is launching a new series of community events aimed at helping to revitalise the town centre.



Bite Street NN will be taking over the town’s Commercial Street Market one Sunday a month during April, May and June.



Styled as Bite Street Sundays Socials, the events will be free to enter and feature a rotating selection of the region’s top street food traders.



There will also be pop-up bars, one run by Roman Way Brewery with local ales and spirits, a vintage market and artisan food and maker stalls.



Bite Street founder Crispin Slee said: “The first three events are a limited edition series, a trial run if you like.



“We are starting off gently but we hope to grow big and attract people from all over to come to town on a Sunday and mooch while they munch.



“We want to recreate an East London vibe – Columbia Road meets Brick Lane kind of thing – but all here in Northampton on a Sunday.”



The street food traders featuring in the first event on Sunday April 23 include Bite Street favourites: Disco Fries – serving loaded hand-cut fries, Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co and Gyro Guys – serving Greek street food.



Artisan food stalls include Northampton cheesemaker Gary Bradshaw, Vicky’s Kitchen, The Cake Away and Gander’s Goat with their goat ice cream.



Local makers include Sophie Slade Art, Fred and Betty handmade soaps from Moulton and Scruffy Dog Silver with jewellery handcrafted in Duston.



Mr Slee said: “We are mustard keen to hear from other artisans who want to take part in April or at one of the later events.”



Phil Lawler, from Roman Way Brewery: “This is going to be a great event. We’re delighted to be part of it. It’s just what Northampton needs.”



Bite Street is working with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to run the Sunday Socials which take place on April 23, May 21 and June 25 2023 with a changing roster of street food traders.



Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at WNC, added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming a wide-range of vendors and stallholders to Commercial Street Market as Bite Street delivers a series of bespoke events this spring.



“Set to offer something for everyone, including food, drink and a vintage market – we’d encourage everyone to come down and see what they have on offer.”



The vintage market is being curated by Roger Judkins, who is a long-standing trader at Northampton Market with his collectables stall.



To see the menu for the Bite Street Sunday Socials and line up for their other events, go to: www.bitestreet.co.uk



Tickets for the Bite Street Sunday Socials are free and can be found on the website.



Local residents can find out more about regular traders at the Commercial Street market from Monday to Saturday by visiting ‘Love Northampton Market’ on Facebook. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.