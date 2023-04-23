St George's Day BeerFest Weekend

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 14th April 2023 08:09

Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its first Beerfest Weekend for this year, Friday 21 - Sunday 23 April 2023, to coincide with St George's Day. With live music, street food, Morris dancers and 10 English beers, it's a weekend not to be missed! Towcester Mill Brewery is holding its first Beerfest Weekend for this year, Friday 21 - Sunday 23 April 2023, to coincide with St George's Day. With live music, street food, Morris dancers and 10 English beers, it's a weekend not to be missed!



"We had a fantastic weekend last year when we held our Autumn BeerFest in November 2022," said brewery director John Evans, "so we are hoping to do a few during this year. We wanted to highlight some fantastic English beers, and when better to do this than over the weekend that celebrates England's patron saint?"





Nine English beers will be featured, ranging from relatively local breweries from Peterborough and Rutland, all the way down to Devon, Somerset, Hampshire and London and up to Yorkshire and Bakewell. And, as it's St George's Day, The Mill will be bringing out its seasonal special, Green Dragon, a 4.45% abv full flavoured amber ale brewed with English sovereign and Challenger hops, specially for the weekend.





"We're hopeful the weather will be kind to us," added John, "if it is then we'll have both inside and outside seating available and hope to make the most of the garden; if not then we've got plenty of room inside so all is not lost!"





There will be street food from Nonna Lucia's Pizzas on Friday evening and Moo Hatch Burgers on Saturday, as well as live music on Friday and Morris dancers on Sunday afternoon. The Mill will also be offering an English themed cheesebox during Saturday and Sunday which can be purchased from the Bottle Shop, complete with a variety of English cheeses to complement the English beers.





www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or check out their social media channels. Cheers! For more information about the weekend visit





Timeline for the Mill's St George's Day Beerfest Weekend:





Friday 21 April 2023



5pm Beer Festival starts

5pm-9pm Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

7pm-10pm Craig Live





Saturday 22 April

12pm Beer Festival continues

4pm-9pm Moo Hatch Burgers





Sunday 23 April

12pm Beer Festival continues

4pm Rose & Castle Morris Dancers

5pm Beer Festival closes

