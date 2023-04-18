  • Bookmark this page

Thousands of pupils allocated primary school places across West Northamptonshire – for September 2023

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 18th April 2023 09:25

More than 4,500 reception places at primary schools have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire yesterday (17 April 2023).

This year, 93.4 per cent of applicants secured a place at their first preference school, with the total number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools being 99.3 per cent.

Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “The first day of school is such an exciting day and one that every family remembers, therefore it is so great to see such a high number of placements allocated to families preferred school choices. Our team works really hard to help secure the first choice placement for as many families as possible and this is reflected in the continued high number of placements allocated this year.”

Parents/carers who applied for their primary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their school offer online.

Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 98 per cent, up from 95.2 per cent last year.

For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May / June.

