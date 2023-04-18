  • Bookmark this page

Towcester 2022 Poppy Appeal Results

Author: David Reed Published: 18th April 2023 19:08
It is a fantastic total covering Towcester, Silverstone, Pattishall (and local villages) and at very short notice Paulerspury.
 
This year the total raised was £26,500.

This is second only to the exceptional year of 2018.  I always expect "our" average is £25,000 give or take £500, so this is special.

I am indebted to my fellow Rotarians who distribute to and then collect back from all of the local retail outlets.

Collectors standing at Waitrose and Tesco did a great job - some did multiple shifts of 2 hours a piece.

There were a number of events that we attended during the run up to the Poppy Appeal which gave us a good head start come the end of October.

The generosity of the community is very special and the result is all down to you, the Members of the Public and your donations, all we do is give you as many opportunities as possible to donate and you never fail to respond.

Last but by no means least is the incredible support offered by all of our local schools.
The total from the 7 Primary schools in our whole area and Sponne was £2513.35 and "top of the class" goes to Towcester Primary School with their brilliant total of £643.08.

My very grateful thanks to everyone involved.

Fund raising for the Poppy Appeal doesn't stop in mid November so we are running a quiz night at the Sports & Social Club, Swinneyford Road, opposite the Towcester Health Centre, on Friday 21st April 2023, 7.30pm for an 8.00pm start. 
 
Teams up to maximum of 6 members at £3.00 per head with at least 50% going to the Poppy Appeal. 


David Reed
Poppy Appeal Organiser
Towcester & District Branch
Royal British Legion
