Towcester Rotary Tidy Up 2023

Author: David Reed - Rotarian Published: 19th April 2023 08:08

This year we will be doing something a bit different than the usual two day tidy up.





Because of the National "BIG HELP OUT" day on Monday May 8th 2023 the Rotary Club of Towcester is joining with Rotary Clubs across the Country to do just that and we have decided that the Spring Litter Pick is the most appropriate option.





There will be 2 x 2 hour sessions - 10am-12 noon and 2pm-4pm.





All equipment will be provided, you just need to wear strong footwear and dress for the weather.





The two Assembly Points will be advised very soon, just for now I need your name and how many will be in your party - eg. family members, colleagues, neighbours, members of "your" social group/charity.





Please pass this on to lots of people that you know and please ask them to contact me with the information mentioned above.





Please make all contacts/questions via email.





Many thanks.





Rotarian David Reed

