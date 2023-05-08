  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Rotary Tidy Up 2023

Author: David Reed - Rotarian Published: 19th April 2023 08:08
National "BIG HELP OUT" day on Monday May 8th 2023 the Rotary Club of Towcester is joining with Rotary Clubs across the Country to do just that and we have decided that the Spring Litter Pick is the most appropriate option.
 
This year we will be doing something a bit different than the usual two day tidy up.

Because of the National "BIG HELP OUT" day on Monday May 8th 2023 the Rotary Club of Towcester is joining with Rotary Clubs across the Country to do just that and we have decided that the Spring Litter Pick is the most appropriate option.

There will be 2 x 2 hour sessions - 10am-12 noon and 2pm-4pm.

All equipment will be provided, you just need to wear strong footwear and dress for the weather.

The two Assembly Points will be advised very soon, just for now I need your name and how many will be in your party - eg. family members, colleagues, neighbours, members of "your" social group/charity.

Please pass this on to lots of people that you know and please ask them to contact me with the information mentioned above.

Please make all contacts/questions via email.

Many thanks.

Rotarian David Reed
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies