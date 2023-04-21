Northamptonshire Roads Policing Teams supports national two wheels campaign

Author: Northants Police Published: 21st April 2023 08:26

Spring is traditionally the time of year when people take advantage of the warmer weather and longer daylight hours to get back on their bicycles and motorcycles and take to the open road.

To coincide with the increase of two-wheel traffic, officers from Northamptonshire’s Road Policing and Safer Roads Teams will be supporting a national campaign which runs until this Sunday (April 23 2023).

The 2-Wheel campaign, led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and coordinated by National Roads Policing Operations, Intelligence, and Investigations (NRPOII), aims to reduce collisions involving some of our most vulnerable road users.

Motorcyclists represent almost a quarter of fatal or serious injury collisions in the UK, despite making up three per cent of vehicles on the roads, showing just how risky motorcycling can be.

In Northamptonshire, eight deaths involving motorcyclists and pedal cyclists were recorded in 2022 and a further 52 casualties sustained serious or life-changing injuries. In 2021 there were eight fatalities and 86 people serious injured.

Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Operations Manager Matthew O’Connell, who is coordinating the Force’s activity, said: “Our priority is to reduce the number of casualties on our roads, and cyclists and motorcyclists feature disproportionately in road collisions in the UK, including in Northamptonshire.

“Motorcyclists, cyclists, and more recently e-scooter riders are some of the most vulnerable road users, and this campaign provides the opportunity to remind all road users on how to behave and act responsibly on our roads.

“In partnership with colleagues from the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, we conduct various initiatives to raise awareness of the issues which two-wheel riders can face and reduce the risk to them and other road users.

“During this campaign we will be shining the spotlight and promoting safety for riders of two-wheeled machines, whether through education or enforcement, and we would urge all road users to be observant and courteous in sharing the road space with those who face a higher risk of injury.”

Throughout the campaign, the Roads Policing and Safer Roads Teams will be taking part in a variety of activities including patrolling on board the Force’s motorcycle fleet, both on urban and rural routes.

Officers will also be taking part in a nationwide Operation Close Pass Day, which aims to raise awareness among vehicle drivers of the recently amended Highway Code rules for overtaking cyclists.

The close pass exercise uses plain clothes officers riding pedal cycles equipped with fixed cameras on their bikes to record their patrols. Any footage which captures evidence of careless or inconsiderate driving will be reviewed by the Safer Roads Team. If any offences are detected, further action will be taken.

Updates to the Highway Code in 2022 include a requirement for vehicle drivers to ensure a minimum gap of 1.5 metres when passing a cyclist at speeds of up to 30mph, and more space at higher speeds (rule 163).

In partnership with the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, it is important a collective approach to road safety is taken to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured, with all road users encouraged to respect the roads and each other through education, engagement, enforcement, and engineering.

The NRSA was set up in 2018 and is a countywide partnership between the police, fire and rescue service, the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and both West and North Northamptonshire councils.

