The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Save Towcester Landmark say Locals

Author: Martin Johns - The Mayor of Towcester Published: 21st April 2023 12:14
Towcester Police Station and Magistrates’ Court could be under threat, as plans are under consideration for the Police to move out. However, an application has been made to Historic England, to have Towcester Police Station and Magistrates’ Court listed.

 

The building has already been designated in the Towcester Master Plan as a ‘Significant Building’ and a landmark within Towcester’s Conservation Area. The Conservation Area seeks to protect what is special in the historic built environment by preventing loss and managing change effectively. Town councillors and others have voiced their support for the building’s listing.

Town Mayor Cllr Martin Johns says: “Since I made the application to Historic England, I’ve been overwhelmed by comments from local people saying how important the building is to Towcester. Whilst it’s accepted the building is perhaps no longer fit for purpose as a police station, built in the 1930’s, this imposing, symmetrical building, should and must be preserved. Alternative usage such as additional premises for say Sponne School, or for residential accommodation, should enable the building’s appearance and integrity to be preserved.”

Assessment by Historic England can take six months or more, and there’s no guarantee the application for listing will be accepted.

 

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

