Local News Silverstone Festival helps fuel life-changing advances in kidney research Author: Deborah Tee Published: 24th April 2023 09:37 Kidney Research UK announced as Silverstone Festival’s new Official Charity Partner for 2023 • Kidneys are as vital to the well-being of our bodies as engines are to the functioning of cars • The partnership will support a transformation in kidney health and treatments for millions living with kidney disease





There are currently more than three million people living with kidney disease in the UK with 20 people developing kidney failure each day and 30,000 reliant on dialysis to stay alive.



The aim of this new partnership between the Festival and the UK’s leading kidney research charity is to raise awareness of the causes of this life-threatening disease as well as much-needed funds to speed-up the development of new and improved treatments, giving people the power to live life better.



“Kidney Research UK is the driving force behind a revolution in kidney health and we are delighted to be adding extra energy to their desire to accelerate life-changing advances. As a family focused event, it feels entirely fitting to be supporting research for a disease that affects all ages and impacts on the entire family of those living with it,” said Nick Wigley, Silverstone Festival Event Director.



“Kidneys are every bit as vital to the well-being of our bodies as engines are to the functioning of cars, and the need for dialysis could be compared to a vital pit-stop. We will be working closely with the charity to bring these synergies to life at Silverstone Festival.”



In addition to supporting important fundraising activity, the Festival will highlight all the positive work that Kidney Research UK is undertaking to support those living with kidney disease.



Sandra Currie, Chief Executive of Kidney Research UK said: “The kidneys are as vital to life as the heart is, and yet our own research has found that more than 80% of people don’t know where their kidneys are or what they do. We are on a mission to change that, so more people know about the critical importance of kidneys. That’s why we’re so pleased to be selected as the charity partner for Silverstone Festival and look forward to meeting all those attending this fantastic weekend.



“Many drivers will understand that just like a car needs its oil changed to keep running smoothly, our kidneys ensure that our blood is clean and filtered to keep our bodies working as they should.



“Being the charity partner for Silverstone Festival means we can ensure more people know the importance of their kidneys and the generous support of festival goers will help us to accelerate research into future treatments.”



A donation to Kidney Research UK can now be made when buying tickets to the Festival and anyone who has already secured their tickets can add a donation to their existing order. There is also the option to make a donation



