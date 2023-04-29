  • Bookmark this page

Tiffield Open Gardens Bank Holiday

Published: 25th April 2023 08:31

Tiffield Open Gardens Bank Holiday Monday 29th April 2023 Noon to 1700hrs.

Now in its 21st year - so it must have a large number of people coming back year after year. 11 gardens, including a vineyard, open covering a range of styles and each the hard work and inspiration of the house owners.

Light lunches, teas coffee, cakes at the Gazebo Village along with the usual meals and drinks at the George Pub in the village.


Free mini bus taking people from garden to garden. Free parking. Some gardeners sell the plants that they have brought on each year just for you the visitors to buy. Guaranteed to grow!


£6 per person cash please, Tickets sold in the Gazebo Village AND the free car park (bus stop right outside) ALL money raised goes to the upkeep of the 13C village church.


Details:-  TiffieldGardens@btinternet.com

