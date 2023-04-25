Over 70 roads to be closed across West Northamptonshire over the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 25th April 2023 10:37

72 roads will be closed over the three-day Coronation Bank Holiday weekend as communities across West Northamptonshire celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

From Willow Grove, Old Stratford on the southern edge of West Northamptonshire, to Church Street, Crick in the north, communities across the area will be wrapping their lampposts in bunting and putting out tables and chairs to enjoy the celebration with their neighbours.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: "The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty Queen Camilla is a huge milestone in our history. The weekend of events will bring people together to celebrate our Monarchy and the mixture of tradition and modernity, culture and community that makes our country great.



“Everyone is invited to join in, on any day, whether that is by hosting a special street party, watching the Coronation ceremony or the spectacular concert on TV, or stepping forward during The Big Help Out to help causes that matter to them.”

Anyone needing to travel locally during the Coronation weekend is encouraged to check the full list of closure before they set off.

Full list of Coronation Road Closures

Other highlights of the celebration in West Northants include: Community Festival street party with activities and big screens in Northampton town centre on the Saturday between 10am- 4pm and a Coronation Big Lunch and After Party at Delapré Abbey on the Sunday from 12pm – 10.30pm (entry is free but by ticket only), ending with the Big Help Out on 8 May, which will highlight the impact of volunteering.

For more details of the road closures, a round-up of national events, details of events and activities in West Northants, and other useful links, visit ourCoronation page.

