Two West Northamptonshire businesses congratulated on prestigious King’s Award

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 2nd May 2023 09:40

Two West Northamptonshire businesses including a manufacturer of trailers for transportation and a manufacturer of ethical vitamins have received a 2023 King’s Award.

Brian James Trailers Limited, who are based in Daventry and specialise in designing and manufacturing trailers for transportation of vehicles, plant machinery and general materials, received an award in the International Trade category.

The company was founded 40 years ago as a family business and now produces a variety of products including trailers for plant machinery such as mini-diggers, dumpers and scissor-lifts as well as general purpose and tipper trailers.

An award in the same category was granted to Viridian Nutrition, also based in Daventry, which specialises in effective, ethical and pure health supplements, nutritional oils, tinctures and topicals.

The family-run business established in 1999, has a range of 220+ vitamins, all developed by expert nutritionists using clinically evidenced research. Viridian is committed to earth friendly practices from using ethically sourced ingredients to using recyclable bottles and packaging and has its own charity programme.

Cheryl Thallon, Viridian Founder and MD, said: “It’s a great honour to accept this regal award acknowledging not only the success of our team and customers, but also our ethical commitment to spreading health and happiness across the globe.

“King Charles has long championed organics and complementary medicine and we applaud his continued work in these and other fields."

Councillor Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “I am thrilled to see two of West Northamptonshire’s talented businesses recognised in this year’s King’s Awards.

“West Northants has a wonderfully strategic location and is home to a diverse range of businesses who have shown outstanding resilience and innovation throughout the past few years.

"It’s businesses like these that drive our economy forward and demonstrate what success looks like. Congratulations to Brian James Trailers Limited and Viridian Nutrition - you are an asset to our area!”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years. The 2024 Awards will open for applications on 6 May 2023.

