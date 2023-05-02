Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's on at the Mill - May 2023
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 2nd May 2023 13:45
May sees the Mill's annual Brewery Cycle Sportive take place, with 200 cyclists all setting off from and returning to the Brewery)
If you're looking for a little bit of entertainment or something to do this month then pop along to Towcester Mill Brewery - with 11 nights of street food, four nights of live music, plus comedy, a Cycle Sportive, a Beer & Cheese Night and so much more there's something for everyone!
As well as its regular six days a week opening, it will also be open for all of the Bank Holiday Mondays during the month, from 12pm-5pm.
Here's what's lined up at the Mill this month:
- Tuesday 2 May 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Thursday 4 May - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Sunday 7 May - THE BIG LUNCH
- Sunday 14 May - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 18 May - HITMIX BINGO
- Friday 19 May - CRAIG LIVE
- Saturday 20 May - CYCLE SPORTIVE
- Wednesday 24 May - BEER & CHEESE NIGHT (£22pp)
- Thursday 25 May- LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Matt Bragg & Jack Gleadow (£15pp - last few tickets left!)
- Saturday 27 May - BAND NIGHT (£5pp)
- first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
- plus Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 13 May
- and Moo Hatch on Sat 20 May
Check out the Mill's Street Food page on www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
