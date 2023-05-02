What's on at the Mill - May 2023

If you're looking for a little bit of entertainment or something to do this month then pop along to Towcester Mill Brewery - with 11 nights of street food, four nights of live music, plus comedy, a Cycle Sportive, a Beer & Cheese Night and so much more there's something for everyone!





As well as its regular six days a week opening, it will also be open for all of the Bank Holiday Mondays during the month, from 12pm-5pm.

Here's what's lined up at the Mill this month:

Tuesday 2 May 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 4 May - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Sunday 7 May - THE BIG LUNCH

Sunday 14 May - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 18 May - HITMIX BINGO

Friday 19 May - CRAIG LIVE

Saturday 20 May - CYCLE SPORTIVE

Wednesday 24 May - BEER & CHEESE NIGHT (£22pp)

Thursday 25 May- LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Matt Bragg & Jack Gleadow (£15pp - last few tickets left!)

Saturday 27 May - BAND NIGHT (£5pp) PLUS Street Food at the Mill:

first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 13 May

and Moo Hatch on Sat 20 May PLUS Street Food at the Mill:

www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers! Check out the Mill's Street Food page onor social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!

