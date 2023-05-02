  • Bookmark this page

What's on at the Mill - May 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd May 2023 13:45
May sees the Mill's annual Brewery Cycle Sportive take place, with 200 cyclists all setting off from and returning to the Brewery)May sees the Mill's annual Brewery Cycle Sportive take place, with 200 cyclists all setting off from and returning to the Brewery)

If you're looking for a little bit of entertainment or something to do this month then pop along to Towcester Mill Brewery - with 11 nights of street food, four nights of live music, plus comedy, a Cycle Sportive, a Beer & Cheese Night and so much more there's something for everyone!

As well as its regular six days a week opening, it will also be open for all of the Bank Holiday Mondays during the month, from 12pm-5pm.
 
Here's what's lined up at the Mill this month:
 
  • Tuesday 2 May 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 4 May - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Sunday 7 May - THE BIG LUNCH
  • Sunday 14 May - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 18 May - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 19 May - CRAIG LIVE
  • Saturday 20 May - CYCLE SPORTIVE
  • Wednesday 24 May - BEER & CHEESE NIGHT (£22pp)
  • Thursday 25 May- LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Matt Bragg & Jack Gleadow (£15pp - last few tickets left!)
  • Saturday 27 May - BAND NIGHT (£5pp)
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  • first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 13 May
  • and Moo Hatch on Sat 20 May
Check out the Mill's Street Food page on www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
 
