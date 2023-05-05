Get ready for a Royal Bank Holiday weekend in West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 5th May 2023 13:41

Union Jack flags are flying, red, white, and blue bunting is popping up across West Northants as residents are getting ready to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Camilla.

The weekend of celebrations will include a Community Festival street party with activities and big screens in Northampton town centre on the Saturday between 10am- 4pm followed by the Coronation Big Lunch and After Party event taking place in the grounds of the historic Delapré Abbey in Northampton on Sunday, 7 May 2023 from 12pm– 10.30pm, ending with the Big Help Out on 8 May, which will highlight the impact of volunteering.

The Coronation Big Lunch and After Party will see residents from across West Northamptonshire come together and celebrate the Coronation while enjoying a range of live music, performances, activities and stalls, along with a traditional English picnic. A host of amazing local performers will take to the stage during the event including: StyleStars and Dance with a Difference, Pauline Quirke Academy, Similar Jones, Old Savoy Jazz Band, Born To Perform, Rock Choir and Djin-Li. Lucien Moon, who appeared on The X-Factor in 2015 and who will open up for the legendary boy band Westlife later this summer, will take up the stage as the headline act. The celebrations will end with the National Coronation Concert being broadcast live on a big screen.

Families and children will be able to enjoy fun fair rides, drawing and illustration workshops while history lovers will be able to enjoy tours of the Main House, garden history tours and living history in the medieval rooms. The history tours and access to the Main House are free for under 18s and annual pass holders, while adults will pay a charge of £8. Additionally, a Silent Disco in the walled garden will take the party to another level with an electric playlist.

Anyone looking for a souvenir from the day can browse a selection of unique hand-made items on sale along with a variety of food and drink stalls that will be on site. Those who don’t want to bring their own picnic along can get a picnic box for two from Delapré Abbey’s award-winning Orangery Café.

Tickets are available from the Royal & Derngate. Entry is free but by ticket only.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Leisure and Culture, said: “We’re inviting residents from across West Northamptonshire to join us in celebrating the Coronation of His Majesty Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, by sharing friendship, food and fun at one of our area’s most majestic destinations.

“We’re delighted to be working with Delapré Abbey and the Royal & Derngate to deliver this event, which is set to be a great experience for people of all ages.”

The parking at Delapré Abbey will be available for blue badge holders only, but all council-owned car parks in Northampton town centre will be free to use over the Coronation weekend along with the parking facilities in Car Park One and Two at University of Northampton Waterside Campus (Bedford Rd, NN1 5PH). Access to both car parks is via the Bedford Road. There is no access to either car park from New South Bridge Road and there is no access through the campus.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer residents and visitors free parking in our council-owned car parks over the Coronation weekend. This weekend is set to be one to remember, and I hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable time if they’re joining in any of the brilliant community activities.”

Across the area more than 70 roads will be closed over the three-day Coronation Bank Holiday weekend. Anyone needing to travel locally during the Coronation weekend is encouraged to check the full list of closures before they set off.

Anyone looking to help their local communities and sign up for the Big Help Outinitiative, which launches on Monday 8 May, can access the numerous opportunities hosted by over 1,500 charities a via the Big Help Out app ahead of Coronation weekend.

Further information is available via our Coronation Page

