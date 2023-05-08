Get involved in the Big Help Out and support a cause you care about

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 8th May 2023 08:01

James Saunders Watson Esq, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said: "The Big Help Out is a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on the power of volunteering to help our communities. It is a tribute to His Majesty the King’s lifetime of public service, a wonderful way to begin this new age and a fantastic opportunity for everyone to get involved in the Coronation and support a cause they care about.

People across Northamptonshire are being encouraged to do their bit to help their local communities and sign up for the Big Help Out as part of the Coronation celebrations.

The initiative, which launches on Monday 8 May 2023, gives people across West and North Northants the opportunity to get involved with local organisations needing volunteer support. This could be on the day, at another event, or for a small amount of time each week, with the aim to get people out into their communities, meeting new people, learning new skills, and making a difference.

Hundreds of thousands of volunteering opportunities hosted by over 1,500 charities have been made available via the Big Help Out app ahead of Coronation weekend.

Local charities and organisations are also encouraged to register with the app to advertise the opportunities in their communities. Organisations will find all the information needed to plan and register an event on our app, or by following the link at The Big Help Out | Organise an event.

Individuals wishing to volunteer can search by their postcode, the type of activity they want to do and the organisation they would like to volunteer with.

“There is something for everyone, from opportunities to help at lunch clubs to volunteering in a charity shop. I'd encourage everyone to sign up and take part in this historic occasion.”

CEO Rachel McGrath of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: “We have been delighted to support our Patron and Lord-Lieutenant James Saunders-Watson and his coronation committee team to play our part in helping highlight the importance of volunteering within our British Society at the wish of King Charles III. 16.3 million people volunteer regularly throughout the UK. It helps build the social glue that connects our communities and exemplifies the generosity and care of local people on their doorstep. Please do get involved if you can and spare an hour to support some wonderful local projects.”

Locally the weekend of celebrations will include a Community Festival street party with activities and big screens in Northampton town centre on the Saturday between 10am- 4pm and a Coronation Big Lunch and After Party at Delapré Abbey on the Sunday from 12pm – 10.30pm (entry is free but by ticket only), ending with the Big Help Out on 8 May, which will highlight the impact of volunteering.

For more details of the road closures, a round-up of national events, details of events and activities and other useful links, visit the Coronation pages of the West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council websites.

