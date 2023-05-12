Towcester Farmers Market in May 2023

Author: Nick Holder Published: 9th May 2023 09:58

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 12th May 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

All of the usual stall holders are expected, including our new fruit and veg seller, along with the regular selection of other traders who offer a wide range of locally produced offerings, and our recycle business will be with us as normal after their Radio Northampton feature last month.

We continue to look to expand the market further and fully expect we will be able to attract new vendors through the summer months.





While Nick Holder has now stepped down as the market manager due to ill health, after 10 years of being involved with the organisation, set up, and running of the market, the market will continue to operate and grow through the very capable hands of his fellow Towcester and District Lions Club members.





For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-

or phone on 0345 833 5918

or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook

