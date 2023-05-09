Nine Years for the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 9th May 2023 16:31

The Mill will be celebrating its ninth anniversary on 20 May 2023 with its annual Cycle Sportive, live music and street food The Mill will be celebrating its ninth anniversary on 20 May 2023 with its annual Cycle Sportive, live music and street food

Towcester Mill Brewery will be celebrating its ninth anniversary at the end of the month – an achievement hardly thought possible three years ago when Covid pushed the hospitality industry to its limits.



“So many breweries have struggled in recent years, some of which have found it impossible to continue,” explained Brewery director, John Evans. “Although we too have had, and continue to have, our fair share of challenges, we have been extremely fortunate to have such fantastic support from everyone living in and around Towcester, without whom there is no way we would have made it this far! Nine years in this industry is truly amazing, and we are delighted to still be a central part of the local community. We love brewing great beer and bringing the community together and we are looking forward to the next nine years!”



To celebrate the Mill’s anniversary, it will be holding its fourth annual Brewery Cycle Sportive on Saturday 20 May 2023, an event run in conjunction with Let’s Go Velo, which sees cyclists from far and wide choose a route of either 40 miles or 65 miles starting and ending at the brewery. “We normally get around 200 cyclists on the day,” added John, “which is quite an impressive sight! It’s extremely popular and there's a great atmosphere when everyone’s returned safely and can enjoy a few drinks and some street food in the garden. We believe it’s a pretty good way to spend the weekend, and that’s ultimately what we’re all about; bringing everyone together, friends and family alike, to celebrate the good times.”







The Mill will also have a visit from Moo Hatch who will be serving up their delicious burgers from 12pm on the day, to all the hungry cyclists as well as anyone else who might like to pop along. There will also be live music from Craig, from 2pm-5pm.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.