The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Last chance to enter Silverstone Grand Prix 10k

Author: Nikki Mansell Published: 9th May 2023 20:32

The Silverstone Grand Prix 10K road running race race is held each year on the Silverstone Race Circuit and is approaching fast - on Wednesday 17th May 2023 at 7.30pm.  

The Silverstone Grand Prix 10K road running race race is held each year on the Silverstone Race Circuit and is approaching fast - on Wednesday 17th May 2023 at 7.30pm.  

This road event is the first race of the East Midlands Grand Prix (EMGP) series of 8 midweek races, and has more participants than any other 10k road race in the Midlands, regularly attracting up to 1,000 entrants.   

Silson Athletics Club (based in Silverstone & Towcester) are the organisers for the race and are keen to encourage more local runners and entrants to participate.     

The course is fast, flat and has real potential to grab that PB – and is also open to wheelchair & handcycle competitors.  

It is not necessary to be part of a running club to enter the race and there are prizes to be won for beating course and age records! Whether you are keen to race for a PB or run for charity everyone is welcome for what will be a fantastic evening event. 

Secure your place now for just £17 entry for affiliated and £19 for non-affiliated runners, but HURRY, closing date for entries is the 15th May 2023 and there are no entries allowed on the night: 

https://www.silsonac.org.uk/silverstone-10k 

Comments

Nearby postcodes

