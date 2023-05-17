West Northants residents invited to ‘make some noise’ for IDAHOBIT

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 12th May 2023 10:52

Residents and communities in West Northamptonshire are invited to take part in a ‘Minute of Noise’ to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The day aims to raise awareness of the work still needed to end discrimination towards lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) people and will be marked in West Northamptonshire with an event embracing this year’s theme: "Together always: united in diversity”.

The event will take place at midday on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, in the Guildhall Courtyard, Northampton, and will start with speeches from the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Andre Gonzalez De Savage and the Chair of West Northants LGBTQ+ and Allies Forum, Matthew Toresen MBE.

It will conclude with a ‘Minute of Noise’ to commemorate all those who have suffered LGBTQ hate and discrimination and for all those who cannot have their voices heard, and the lighting of a candle. The LGBTQ+ flag will also be raised from 8am to 8pm.

The Lowdown charity will be present to provide information and advice, and refreshments will be served in the Court room.

Cllr David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement said: “On this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, let's pledge to support our LGBTQIA+ communities.

“This important day reminds us how far we’ve come but can also inspire us to continue progressing towards a community where residents feel safe, included and accepted reminding us of the importance of tolerance and respect. Together, we can break down stigmas and create a safe and respectful community for everyone.”

The date of May 17 was specifically chosen for IDAHOBIT to commemorate the World Health Organisation’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

Matthew Toresen MBE, Chair of West Northants LGBTQ+ and Allies Forum, said: “IDAHOBIT is a chance to remember and commemorate all the LGBTQIA+ people around the world whose voices are silenced by oppression.

“In a time where the progress made by our LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide is increasingly at risk, it is crucial to recognise the power of solidarity, community, and allyship across different identities, movements, and borders.

“By coming together and raising our voices, we can make a difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ individuals and communities worldwide.”

People can help spread awareness about IDAHOBIT by sharing the social media hashtags #IDAHOBIT #IDAHOBIT23 #diversityandinclusion.

The Lowdown charity offers support to anyone struggling including counselling, wellbeing and emotional support, sexual health and contraception.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.