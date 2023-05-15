  • Bookmark this page

New Mayor for Towcester

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Assistant to the Town Clerk Published: 16th May 2023 15:05

On Monday 15th May 2023, Cllr David Tarbun was elected as Mayor of Towcester at the Annual Meeting of the Town Council.

 

On Monday 15th May 2023, Cllr David Tarbun was elected as Mayor of Towcester at the Annual Meeting of the Town Council.

The role of the mayor is to chair council meetings, and be the town's civic head, representing the town and promoting the interests of all our town's residents.

David's charities for 2023/24 are the Renew169 Wellbeing Cafe, The Lighthouse Palliative Care Centre and Towcester Foodbank.

You can keep abreast of the Mayor's news and activities by following the Towcester Town Mayor's Facebook page.

 

 

