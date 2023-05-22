Advice on using e-scooters

Author: Matt Taylor Published: 22nd May 2023 08:59

What is an e-scooter?

Electrical scooters (also known as e-scooters) come under the category of “powered transporters”; this covers a range of personal transport devices which are powered by a motor.

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988. Which means the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax.

It's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it's illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces. If you're using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for no insurance.

If you cause serious harm to another person whilst riding an e-scooter the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.

Rental e-scooter trials

Trials of rental e-scooters are taking place in the UK. Anyone using a rental e-scooter on a public road or other public space, has to comply with the relevant road traffic legislation or they face potential prosecution.

To rent an e-scooter you must:

E-scooters can only be used in approved areas.

Legal use of an e-scooter

It's legal to use an e-scooter on private land with the permission of the land owner.

Where a trial rental scheme is running, it's legal to use a rental e-scooter on a public road or cycle lane, provided you have the correct licence and follow road traffic regulations.

Penalties and offences

If you don't have a licence, or the correct licence, or are riding without insurance you could face a Fixed Penalty notice:

You could also be committing an offence if you're caught:

If you're using an e-scooter in public in an antisocial manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

When riding an e-scooter, we would always recommend wearing safety protection such as a helmet and to keep to the speed limit.

meet the minimum age limit; these can vary depending on the provider, so please check with them

hold the correct driving licence (category Q or P/M)

create an account with the rental company

with a £300 fine and six penalty points on your licence for having no insurance

up to £100 fine and three to six penalty points for riding without the correct licence

riding on a pavement; Fixed Penalty Notice and possible £50 fine

using a mobile phone or other handheld mobile device while riding; £200 and six penalty points

riding through red lights; Fixed Penalty Notice, £100 fine and possible penalty points

drink driving: the same as if you were driving a car, you could face court imposed fines, a driving ban and possible imprisonment

