  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Just to say a big thankyou for running a story on my songwriting programme :) have had some very positive feedback!"
- Actually Amy
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Advice on using e-scooters

Author: Matt Taylor Published: 22nd May 2023 08:59

Electrical scooters (also known as e-scooters) come under the category of “powered transporters”; this covers a range of personal transport devices which are powered by a motor.

 

What is an e-scooter?

Electrical scooters (also known as e-scooters) come under the category of “powered transporters”; this covers a range of personal transport devices which are powered by a motor.

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988. Which means the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax.

It's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it's illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces. If you're using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for no insurance. 

If you cause serious harm to another person whilst riding an e-scooter the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car. 

Rental e-scooter trials

Trials of rental e-scooters are taking place in the UK. Anyone using a rental e-scooter on a public road or other public space, has to comply with the relevant road traffic legislation or they face potential prosecution.

To rent an e-scooter you must:

E-scooters can only be used in approved areas. 

Legal use of an e-scooter

It's legal to use an e-scooter on private land with the permission of the land owner.

Where a trial rental scheme is running, it's legal to use a rental e-scooter on a public road or cycle lane, provided you have the correct licence and follow road traffic regulations. 

Penalties and offences

If you don't have a licence, or the correct licence, or are riding without insurance you could face a Fixed Penalty notice:

You could also be committing an offence if you're caught: 

If you're using an e-scooter in public in an antisocial manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act

When riding an e-scooter, we would always recommend wearing safety protection such as a helmet and to keep to the speed limit.

  • meet the minimum age limit; these can vary depending on the provider, so please check with them
  • hold the correct driving licence (category Q or P/M)
  • create an account with the rental company
  • with a £300 fine and six penalty points on your licence for having no insurance
  • up to £100 fine and three to six penalty points for riding without the correct licence
  • riding on a pavement; Fixed Penalty Notice and possible £50 fine 
  • using a mobile phone or other handheld mobile device while riding; £200 and six penalty points
  • riding through red lights; Fixed Penalty Notice, £100 fine and possible penalty points
  • drink driving: the same as if you were driving a car, you could face court imposed fines, a driving ban and possible imprisonment
    • Bookmark and Share
    More:
    Local News
    What's On?
    Business Directory
    Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
    Add your own AMAZing articles
    Comment on this article
    Help

    Report this article as inappropriate

    Comments

    You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

    Sign in or join now to post a comment
    Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

    Nearby postcodes

    Loading...
    Back to Top
    © Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

    AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

    NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
    AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

    About Cookies