Nuisance parking and abandoned vehicles

Author: Matt Taylor Published: 23rd May 2023 09:03

Unfortunately many of our villages and communities and simply not designed for the amount of cars people now own, even modern estates are built with an average of 1.5 cars her household, we know most households have two or more, this does put pressure on local roads, and is a cause of frutration for many.

Neighbours parking in your space or across your driveway, and people abandoning vehicles on the street can seem like a matter for the police. However, since 2007 in most cases enforcement is done by the local authority.

Here you can learn more about what constitutes nuisance parking and what to do if it’s affecting you.

Common types of parking issues

Parking on Pavements

Currently it is not illegal for a vehicle to park on the pavement anywhere on our area, and in some areas it may be beneficial to park on the pavement as parking with all four wheels on the road would restrict its width to agriculatural vehicles and the like. However we do need some common sense, it is an offence to "cause an unnecessary obstruction of the highway" and we do have powers to remove vehicles for "unneccessary obtruction". We sympathise with road users who may need to use a wheelchair, or pushchair, and we ask a common sense prevails, and you do allow room for these road users to pass if you can.

Abandoned vehicles, including vans.

An abandoned vehicle is one which has not been moved or attended to for a long time. There may be visible damage to suggest a crash or signs the vehicle has been stolen, such as:

Abandoned vehicles can cause a nuisance by obstructing roads, traffic and pedestrians. The sight of a damaged or slowly rusting car can also be an eyesore in your community, so it’s understandable you might want it to be removed.

What you can do about abandoned vehicles

If you know the vehicle owner, our first advice would be to ask them politely to move it. After all, they may not be aware they’re causing a problem.

However, do not take the law into your own hands by intervening, such as making physical threats or attempting to move the vehicle yourself. You may make the situation worse and even risk committing an offence yourself.

If you find one, please report an abandoned vehicle.

Parking disputes

If a parking space is available on a public road, even if it’s directly outside your house, anyone is allowed to park in it. We appreciate this can be frustrating, especially if spaces are hard to come by on your street.

Designated parking spaces

If someone has parked in your designated parking space without your permission, our first advice is always to try and resolve the issue peacefully yourself. If you can’t find the driver to speak to them, try leaving a polite note on their windscreen.

If you lease a property with a parking space, please contact whoever is responsible for your building, such as the freeholder, council or managing agent.

If the issue continues, you can report antisocial behaviour using our online service.

Someone parking on your driveway

If someone parks their vehicle on your driveway without your permission, this is trespassing. This is a civil dispute and not something we can help you with. If it happens repeatedly with the same person / vehicle you might want to seek advice from Citizens Advice or a solicitor, but we would always recommend having a polite word with the driver first, as there may have been a simple misunderstanding.

Someone blocking your driveway

If someone has blocked your driveway so you can’t drive in, we appreciate this can be very frustrating.

If you can find the owner of the vehicle, we’d first recommend asking them politely to move it. If you can’t find them, try leaving a note on their windscreen. After all, they may not realise they have caused a problem.

If this doesn’t work, please contact your local council.

If a person has blocked your driveway and is preventing you from getting your own vehicle out, we may be able to help. You can report antisocial behaviour online.

Illegal parking

If the vehicle is parked:

You can report these to us online

If the vehicle is parked:

Please report it to your local council.

significant damage

it's run-down or unroadworthy, including being rusted

missing or suspicious number plates

broken windows, flat tyres

has a lot of rubbish inside it

broken or loose ignition

broken steering column

on zig zag lines

dangerously

in a way that would prevent emergency vehicles from accessing

over a dropped kerb

on a pedestrian crossing (including the area marked by the zig-zag lines)

in spaces reserved for Blue Badge holders, residents or motorbikes (unless entitled to do so)

in marked taxi bays, cycle lanes or red lines

near a school entrance, bus or tram stop

