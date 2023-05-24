NN12

Local News F1 Fan zone added at Silverstone Festival 2023 Author: Deborah Tee Published: 24th May 2023 09:22 th anniversary of motorsport at Silverstone, and celebrations over the end-of-summer Bank Holiday weekend (25-27 August 2023) will be enhanced by the addition of this exciting feature which builds on the highly popular modern Formula 1 content that was introduced for the first time at the event last year.



Reliving all the excitement of the British Grand Prix that takes place in early July (7-9 July), the F1 FanZone at Silverstone Festival will provide visitors with the unmissable opportunity to get up close to see a grid of current Grand Prix cars.



Formula 1 cars already confirmed for the stunning showcase include Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant, BWT Alpine, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Williams Racing.



Alpine will also be offering visitors the chance to test drive some of its latest sportscars on the roads local to Silverstone.



A wheel-changing pit-stop challenge, a reaction-testing Batak light wall and racing simulators, will provide non-stop competitive fun, while a big screen will show full live coverage of the weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix including practice and qualifying sessions plus the race itself on Sunday afternoon.



As well as providing festival-goers with a rare opportunity to see today’s Formula 1 cars up close, there will also be the chance to buy F1 merchandise plus Motor Sport magazine will also have a presence in the FanZone.



“After the interest in the display area for the latest Formula 1 tech last year, we have expanded it for this summer’s Festival,” confirmed Nick Wigley, Silverstone Festival Event Director. “Ever since its very early days, Silverstone has been synonymous with Formula 1 and so we are thrilled to be showcasing the sport’s past and present at the Festival.”



As one of the world’s foremost historic motorsport events, many of Grand Prix racing’s golden eras will be relived with special displays, parades and races as part of a packed-programme of on- and off-track entertainment over the Bank Holiday weekend.



While the unrivalled racing and huge gatherings of classic cars will be the main attraction for many, great family entertainment ensures Silverstone Festival appeals to all ages and interests.



The event boasts its own Foodie Fest with celebrity chefs, an artisan market and Tasting Tent, there are endless free rides at the funfair in the Adrenaline Zone, plus there’s three evenings of live music with performances from McFly, the Sugababes, ABC and The Christians across the weekend.



Proving great value for money, entry to the Foodie Fest, the live music, the Adrenaline Zone and the F1 FanZone are all included in the price of admission. What’s more, accompanied kids aged under 16 go free.



