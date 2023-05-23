  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"James – a good read as usual! Congratulations"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Treat dad to an unforgettable Father’s Day at Whittlebury Park

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 23rd May 2023 10:04

Set in hundreds of acres of ancient parkland in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside, Whittlebury Park is the ideal location for a celebratory meal with the family.

 

Spoil the one you call dad this Father’s Day with a special BBQ at Whittlebury Park. The four-star hotel, spa and golf resort is also gifting dads 60 minutes’ free play at its exhilarating TopTracer range for up to four people*.

Set in hundreds of acres of ancient parkland in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside, Whittlebury Park is the ideal location for a celebratory meal with the family.

The delicious Father’s Day menu, priced at £24.95 per adult and £12.95 per child, includes tasty treats such as surf and turf, Bratwurst sausage dogs, and turkey, pink peppercorn and sage burgers. Vegan options including new potato, cumin and vegetable skewers and jackfruit BBQ ribs, are also available. This is accompanied by a wide range of tempting deli selections and salads such as rosemary and sea salt focaccia and bean and sweetcorn salad with tomatoes, grilled peppers and spring onions. Visitors can choose from a variety of sweet treats for dessert including apple crumble sundae with apple compote, cinnamon ice cream and biscuit crumble and a plant-based lemon curd with shortbread and raspberry compote.

Perfect for making the most of the early summer sunshine, Whittlebury Park’s TopTracer range, set within the hotel’s award-winning 36-hole championship golf course, uses revolutionary technology to create an in-game experience where users hit shots and see them displayed on an interactive screen. Suitable for all levels, visitors can be introduced to the game of golf, compete in a variety of games, or improve their skills, all while capturing ball flight information in real-time.

Father’s Day can also be celebrated at Whittlebury Park with its selection of spa days and stays, range of golf packages and variety of afternoon tea options, as well as in the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette fine-dining restaurant, Murrays.

For more information, or to book, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/leisure/fathers-day

*TopTracer voucher redeemable until 30th September 2023. Cost of balls not included.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies