Treat dad to an unforgettable Father’s Day at Whittlebury Park

23rd May 2023

Spoil the one you call dad this Father’s Day with a special BBQ at Whittlebury Park. The four-star hotel, spa and golf resort is also gifting dads 60 minutes’ free play at its exhilarating TopTracer range for up to four people*.

Set in hundreds of acres of ancient parkland in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside, Whittlebury Park is the ideal location for a celebratory meal with the family.

The delicious Father’s Day menu, priced at £24.95 per adult and £12.95 per child, includes tasty treats such as surf and turf, Bratwurst sausage dogs, and turkey, pink peppercorn and sage burgers. Vegan options including new potato, cumin and vegetable skewers and jackfruit BBQ ribs, are also available. This is accompanied by a wide range of tempting deli selections and salads such as rosemary and sea salt focaccia and bean and sweetcorn salad with tomatoes, grilled peppers and spring onions. Visitors can choose from a variety of sweet treats for dessert including apple crumble sundae with apple compote, cinnamon ice cream and biscuit crumble and a plant-based lemon curd with shortbread and raspberry compote.

Perfect for making the most of the early summer sunshine, Whittlebury Park’s TopTracer range, set within the hotel’s award-winning 36-hole championship golf course, uses revolutionary technology to create an in-game experience where users hit shots and see them displayed on an interactive screen. Suitable for all levels, visitors can be introduced to the game of golf, compete in a variety of games, or improve their skills, all while capturing ball flight information in real-time.

Father’s Day can also be celebrated at Whittlebury Park with its selection of spa days and stays, range of golf packages and variety of afternoon tea options, as well as in the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette fine-dining restaurant, Murrays.

For more information, or to book, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/leisure/fathers-day

*TopTracer voucher redeemable until 30th September 2023. Cost of balls not included.

