A visit to the Marie Weller School

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 23rd May 2023 14:35

It was a great honour for Towcester Evening WI to be invited to go and talk to the Year 1 Class at the new Towcester School; to paint a picture of the life of the woman the school is named after – Marie Weller.

The children were enthusiastic and knowledgeable about Marie and her part in the Suffragette movement. After sharing their work with members Sue Hamilton and Pat Nelson, the children put on a short drama portraying the timeline of Marie’s life. They played the part of smashing windows with gusto!

We left the children with a sheet to share with their families – can they play detective and find items in the town relating to Marie?

We are looking forward to many return visits to the school; promoting the story of our Towcester Suffragette to this younger generation. This will help to keep the legacy of Marie Weller alive in Towcester.

