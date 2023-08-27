NN12

Local News Silverstone's bank holiday festival for all the family Author: Alison Hill Published: 30th May 2023 09:11 Welcome to this summer’s sensational Silverstone Festival (25-27 August 2023) – the perfect Bank Holiday staycation for family and friends to enjoy together.



For over thirty years, the home of British motorsport has played host to the event (formerly known as ‘Silverstone Classic’) and while the event continues to boast an unrivalled line-up of the best historic motorsport and thousands of classic cars, its new name celebrates the development of off-track entertainment offered to all festival-goers… not just petrolheads!



Over three amazing days, all generations will come together to enjoy three nights of live music, an F1 FanZone, extreme sports stunt displays and masterclasses plus a free funfair in the Adrenaline Zone, a buzzing Village Green complete with its very own Foodie Fest, garden games, crazy golf, and much more all included in the standard ticket price. Accompanied kids aged 15 and under go free.



The Festival features a timetable of 20 races showcasing cars from the earliest days of racing through to more recent times, many featuring a 50+ car line-up. These spectacular on-track showdowns relive all of motorsport’s golden eras with packed fields of historic Formula 1, GT, touring and sports cars all recreating their rivalries on the iconic Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.



Over the Festival weekend, Silverstone will also host thousands of glorious classic cars proudly on display and representing more than 100 car clubs, many celebrating anniversaries.



Following its popular introduction last year, Foodie Fest is back in 2023 with celebrated chefs - including Jack Blumenthal, Michelin chef Mark Lloyd, Great British Bake Off finalist Steven Carter-Bailey and 2021’s Masterchef champion Tom Rhodes – among those taking to the Silverstone Kitchen Live stage. Foodie Fest also features an artisan market celebrating local producers in association with Made in Northamptonshire and more treats are in store at the Tasting Tents. The Foodie Fest will also host a ‘pop-up’ Diddly Squat Farm Shop as featured in Jeremy Clarkson’s hit Amazon TV series Clarkson’s Farm.



A festival wouldn’t be complete without a live music line-up and at Silverstone Festival the summer evenings will see McFly, the Sugababes and ABC supported by The Christians headline across three epic nights.



The Festival also has one eye on the future with Switch Live powered by myenergi offering Festival-goers the opportunity to test drive a number of the latest generation of electric cars. There’s also the chance for those aged between 10 and 17 years old to get behind the wheel for the very first time with the ever-popular Young Driver* experience.



As well as giving access to all the live music, Foodie Fest, the F1 FanZone and Adrenaline Zone, tickets also provide access to both racing paddocks and grandstand seating. Tickets start from £64, visit www.silverstone.co.uk to book.

