Historic and cultural sites invited to take part in Heritage Open Days

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 27th May 2023 09:20

Historic and cultural sites across West Northamptonshire are invited to take part in this year’s Heritage Open Days, which will take place between 8 and 17 September 2023.

Venues such as stately homes, buildings of historic interest, museums, places of worship and archaeological sites can now register to participate in Heritage Open Days, which is England’s largest annual festival of history and culture.

The festival offers the public free entry to places which might normally be closed, or have an entrance fee, and many venues taking part will be connected by Northampton Transport Heritage buses, offering a free hop-on hop-off service.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is an official promoter of the event and a list of all participating attractions and events is available on the Council website to endorse the festival and boost visitor numbers. This will be updated as more attractions register, so make sure to keep checking back!

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “West Northamptonshire has a wealth of historic and cultural sites and Heritage Open Days are a brilliant opportunity to showcase them to visitors from all over the country, helping to promote tourism and boost local the local economy.



“With increased numbers of people expected in town centres during the week-long festival, businesses in the Brackley, Daventry, Towcester and Northampton areas also have a great opportunity to promote themselves and show visitors what they have to offer, and the WNC Economy Team will be on hand to help with this.

“I strongly encourage any historic and cultural attractions to sign up and get involved – let’s make this year’s Heritage Open Days in West Northamptonshire the biggest and best yet!”

Registration can be completed by emailing economy@westnorthants.gov.uk. For more information, please visit the Heritage Open Days page on the WNC website. Sites can also register on the national Heritage Open Days website.

