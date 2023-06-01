  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Towcester Play & Activity Day

Author: Amelia Spalding Published: 26th May 2023 15:00

Towcester Play & Activity Day Thursday 1st June 2023 at 11 – 3pmTowcester Play & Activity Day Thursday 1st June 2023 at 11 – 3pm

Towcester Play & Activity Day Thursday 1st June 2023 at 11 – 3pm

South Northants Youth Engagement Team (SNYE) will be holding our annual Play & Activity Day on the recreation ground in Towcester.

The event is free for children, young people, and families, and we are expecting between around 1000 people. We have lots of exciting activities on offer such as:

Junk Modelling, Go Karts, Nature Play, Rodeo Bull, Bungee Run, Bubbles, Face Painting, Bubble Zorb, Graffiti Art, Police Van, Duck Race, Under 5’s Cars, Sumo Suits, Giant Jenga and much more!

The aim of the event is to offer families a chance to connect and have an opportunity for children to play in a safe environment.

Cllr Martin Johns commented: “Another amazing Play & Activity Day for Towcester is back, run by SNYE who support youth work across our area.”

The event is funded by Towcester Town Council, Tesco Community Grants, Big Lottery Fund, Persimmon Housing and SNYE is supported by West Northants Council.

If you would like more information then please contact: Penny Embden, Youth Engagement Coordinator on 07816 466134.

Venue Address: Recreation Ground
