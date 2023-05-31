  • Bookmark this page

What's on at the Mill - June 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 31st May 2023 10:36
Markus Birdman (pictured) headlines the Mill's next Comedy Night alongside Daliso Chaponda on Thursday 30 JuneMarkus Birdman (pictured) headlines the Mill's next Comedy Night alongside Daliso Chaponda on Thursday 30 June 2023

June is always one of Towcester Mill Brewery's busiest months of the year - the sun comes out, the garden comes back to life and there's so much to look forward to!

Its regular monthly events continue as normal as everyone heads into the summer - quiz nights, open mic, folk sessions, music bingo and comedy - but the highlight has to to be Towcester's annual Midsummer Music Festival, which is one of the Mill's favourite events of the year! Here's what's lined up this month: 
 
  • Thursday 1 June - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Tuesday 6 June - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Sunday 11 June - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 15 June - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 16-Sunday 18 June - MIDSUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL 
  • Wednesday 21 June - STONY STEPPERS
  • Tuesday 27 June - HITMIX BINGO
  • Thursday 29 June - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Markus Birdman (pictured) & Daliso Chaponda (£15pp)
  • Friday 30 June - FILM NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  • first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus Moo Hatch on Sat 17 June
  • and The Wood Oven on Tuesday 27 June
Check out the Mill's Street Food page on www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
