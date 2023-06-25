  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Silverstone Park

Le Mans Centenary exhibition at Silvertone Museum

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 1st June 2023 10:23
Silverstone Museum is celebrating 100 Years of Le Mans this June with an exclusive exhibition featuring iconic cars, memorabilia and stories.

From 5th – 25th Jun 2023 the museum is shining a spotlight on the world’s most renowned endurance race, marking Le Mans’ momentous milestone with its exciting exhibition, showcasing incredible cars and famous stories celebrating a century of this legendary sports car race.

Visitors to the museum will be able to get up close to some unique cars on display, for a limited time only, which include the twice winning 1987 Porsche 962, the 2005 Aston Martin DBR9, a 2010 LMP2 Lola Coupe and 1953 Le Mans Austin Healey 100.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our exciting exhibition celebrating a century of Le Mans races which have enthralled racing fans worldwide for the past 100 years.

“We are delighted to be able to showcase a century of captivating stories, images and incredible cars to mark 100 years of Le Mans with this exclusive exhibition, which pays homage to decades of drivers and their amazing achievements.”

Motorsport fans will have the opportunity to see numerous artefacts at the exhibition, including original race programmes, plus photographs of races throughout the decades. 

For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
