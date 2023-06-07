  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Towcester Mayor to retrace Boudica’s steps for Charity

Author: David Tarbun Published: 2nd June 2023 09:15
The Mayor of Towcester Councillor David Tarbun, is kicking off his fundraising on 7th June 2023 by walking 125 miles from Colchester to Towcester, following the route taken by Queen Boudica.  

The Mayor of Towcester Councillor David Tarbun, is kicking off his fundraising on 7th June 2023 by walking 125 miles from Colchester to Towcester, following the route taken by Queen Boudica.

The walk will pass through Chelmsford, London, St Albans, and Dunstable, finishing in Towcester on Bury Mount at 3.00pm on Sunday 11 June 2023.

The route is that which Boudica took on her final battle against the Romans that it’s believed took place near Towcester.

David Tarbun says: “I like to push myself for charities and I thought this would be a good way to celebrate Towcester’s history, raise the profile of the Town, and importantly raise funds for my charities.

"You can follow my progress on my Facebook page.

Towcester Mayor’s Charities this year are Towcester Foodbank, Renew 169 Wellbeing Café and The Lighthouse Centre.

You can donate here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/towcester-town-mayors-charities

 

