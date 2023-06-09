Towcester Farmers Market - June 2023

Author: Nick Holder Published: 5th June 2023 09:46

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th June 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

All of the usual stall holders are expected, who provide a wide range of locally produced offerings, and we hope to add to the existing stall holders this month to increase what we have on offer.

We are constantly on the look out for new stalls to join us, providing they can offer something new, local, and relevant to an outdoor market.





The Towcester and District Lions Club members have been active in increasing the visibility of the market around the area, and look for any opportunities to advertise our long running market to the local people.





They are always on the lookout for new members too, for anybody who may be interested in helping out with the market, or general fund raising for good causes.





For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-

or phone on 0345 833 5918

or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook

