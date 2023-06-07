  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Just had a surf round the website, works really well."
- Rowland Tompkins - R1 Print & Design
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Lib Dems Welcome A5 Traffic Scheme

Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 7th June 2023 11:36

Liberal Democrats have welcomed the scheme agreed by National Highways to rid Towcester of HGVs, improve air quality and road safety, preserve local history, and help make Towcester an even more attractive place to visit and shop.

Liberal Democrats have welcomed the scheme agreed by National Highways to rid Towcester of HGVs, improve air quality and road safety, preserve local history, and help make Towcester an even more attractive place to visit and shop.

Councillor Martin Johns says “Liberal Democrats have campaigned hard for several years for Towcester to have a Clean Air Zone. The adopted scheme meets most of our objectives. During an extensive public consultation, a large majority of people supported our preferred scheme. This will provide a safer and cleaner environment for people to use and enjoy our historic town centre.”

The agreed scheme will mean easier and safer access to the town centre for pedestrians and cyclists. It will provide improved crossings and enable the Market Square to be used as an attractive public space. A 20mph speed limit is included, as is a 7.5t environmental weight restriction between the new link road and the Old Tiffield Road junction.

Councillor Martin Johns adds “Liberal Democrats are however, still very concerned that because West Northamptonshire Council is failing to enforce planning agreements, the new A5/A43 link road will not be open until 2025. Work on the town centre traffic calming scheme will not be started until the new link road is open.”

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies