Countdown starts to 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Author: Northants Police Published: 9th June 2023 10:56

With just four weeks to go until the UK’s largest sporting event, the policing operation for the 2023 Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix at Silverstone is already underway.

More than 450,000 people are expected to descend on South Northamptonshire for the four-day event between July 6-9 2023, with a record-breaking crowd in attendance to watch Sunday’s race.

To ensure everyone has a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience during their visit to the circuit, Northamptonshire Police will once again be delivering a robust policing operation in the run up to, and during the race event.

As well as uniformed and plain-clothed police officers patrolling the circuit, the campsites and the surrounding road network, there will also be specialist officers including armed officers, search teams, disruption officers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units.

At last year’s event, six protesters were arrested for a track incursion after entering the live track at the start of the F1 race and received suspended prison sentences at Northampton Crown Court after been found guilty of causing a public nuisance.

Extra resources will be in place throughout this year’s race event and officers will use new policing powers introduced under the Public Order Act 2023, as part of the contingency plans should anyone attempt to unlawfully disrupt the event.

Working closing with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies, this year’s policing operation will be led by Event Commander for Northamptonshire Police, Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins.

Detective Supt Tompkins said: “As soon as the chequered flag comes down on the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, plans and preparations for the policing operation for the following season start once again.

“After many years of experience leading the policing operation for this event, each year brings its own challenges, and we simply cannot afford to become complacent.

“The same meticulous planning and ‘no stone unturned approach’ still takes place – and there will be a large police presence in and around the circuit and wider venue as well as policing the surrounding roads and local communities.

“Extra resources will be in place over the four days, made up of uniformed and plain-clothed officers, PCSOs, police staff, police dogs, specials, specialist vehicles and volunteers as well as policing colleagues from neighbouring forces.

“We are working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies to ensure that anyone looking to commit a crime, both at the Silverstone venue or in the surrounding area, fails.

“With a record-breaking crowd expected over the four days, we would advise against anyone turning up without a ticket, and I would also ask Formula 1 fans to be aware of people selling counterfeit tickets, particularly on social media platforms.

“Finally, with more than 450,000 extra pairs of eyes at the venue over the four days, we would like help from the public to ensure that everyone attending the race event leaves the venue having had a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience.

“We’d like everyone to be extra vigilant and to contact us if they see anyone or anything which looks out of place or suspicious. We would rather receive a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing as opposed to not being told at all.”

