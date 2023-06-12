Are you ready to rock Towcester town?

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Assistant to the Town Clerk Published: 12th June 2023 11:27

Established in 2003, the Towcester Midsummer Music Festival’s twenty-first event will take place in the heart of Towcester this weekend.

Senior musicians from Sponne School will kick off the event with a lunchtime recital at St Lawrence Church from 1pm on Thursday 15th June 2023. They have an enviable reputation, so well -worth popping in on your lunch break. Tickets £2pp.

Young musicians from Towcester’s primary schools, Towcester NMPAT, Aspire Arts Academy, and Rock Schools will be performing throughout the weekend – please give them your support.

The Town Mayor will announce the event officially open at 7pm on the Town Hall steps on Saturday 17th June 2023, supported by members of the Towcester Studio Band.

Friday’s evening Choral Concert will feature The Songbirds, Greens Norton Community Choir, and the Towcester Rock Choir. Tickets are just £7pp.

Our headline act on Saturday is the ever-popular pianist, Lincoln Noel and friends. This is sure to be a sell-out, so get your tickets early. They’re just £7pp and there will be a bar selling beer, wine and soft drinks on site.

The festival climaxes with a firework display on The Watermeadows on Saturday night, which is best viewed from Bury Mount. Sunday concludes with ‘Songs of Praise’ hosted by Tove Benefice at St Lawrence Church.

Local pubs also join in the festival atmosphere by putting on free rock and pop entertainment on the Friday and Saturday evenings, and Towcester Mill Brewery will also have a relaxed Jazz repertoire on Sunday, which includes the Sponne Jazz Band.

The festival, organised jointly by the Rotary Club of Towcester, Towcester and District Lions Club and Towcester Town Council, aims to showcase the musical talents of young people, community choirs and orchestras, and up-and-coming bands.

Tickets for all the community acts are available from our new website which also includes the full programme of events.

Proceeds of the festival will support the 2023/4 Town Mayor's charities: Renew169 Wellbeing Café, Towcester Foodbank, and The Lighthouse Centre Palliative Care Centre.

www.towcestermidsummermusic.co.uk

Towcester Midsummer Music Festival is a registered charity No. 1174494

