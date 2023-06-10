  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

New car park facility unveiled in Towcester

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 13th June 2023 09:09

Following seven months of extensive redevelopment works to transform a former derelict supermarket in Towcester into a new parking facility for the town, Sponne Arcade Car Park officially opened to the public on Saturday, 10 June 2023.

Following seven months of extensive redevelopment works to transform a former derelict supermarket in Towcester into a new parking facility for the town, Sponne Arcade Car Park officially opened to the public on Saturday, 10 June 2023.

The former Co-op and Poundstretcher building in the Sponne Arcade located in the heart of the town stood empty for four years prior to the construction of the expanded parking facility.

Over the last year West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has worked with Jeakins Weir to demolish the derelict stores, level out the area to provide a high-quality central parking facility and expand the site from 70 to 150 formal spaces. This will more than double the parking space in the town centre and provide improved lighting and safety features for visitors to the area.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at WNC, said: “We’re delighted to be able to unveil this new parking facility for residents and visitors in Towcester Town Centre. The car park will offer more than double the number of spaces, as well as enhanced lighting for this area.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in the project and bringing the vision to life. The businesses nearby have provided invaluable support throughout the construction, and we’d like to formally thank them for their patience throughout this time.”

The £850,000 project has been funded by the council and was completed within budget.

To find out more about regeneration projects across West Northamptonshire, visit: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/regeneration

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies